Pep Guardiola on Harry Kane joining Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has been speaking openly about the prospect of Manchester City signing Harry Kane during this transfer window.

Not content with the £100m signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, Guardiola has set his sights on the England captain and today he chatted openly with reporters about the likelihood of Kane moving to the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Kane plots Spurs exit.

Kane made headlines earlier this week for failing to report for training with Tottenham Hotspur, as he plots a move away from the North London club.

He may not get his wish, however, as the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, a notoriously tough negotiator, aims to hold his star striker to a six-year contract he signed in 2018.

Appearing a press conference ahead of his side’s Community Shield clash with Leicester City on Saturday, Guardiola addressed the situation, saying that the “door is open” for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Pep Guardiola: “Harry Kane is an extraordinary striker.”

“He’s a player under contract, if someone offers then we are open for discussion and if they want to leave, then like any other player, then the door is open,” Guardiola said.

“It’s the same at other clubs but it seems Tottenham aren’t open to negotiate with Kane. He is an extraordinary striker, no doubts about that.”

The transfer of Grealish was much more straightforward as City simply had to meet a £100m release clause which was placed into the midfielder’s Aston Villa contract last year.

“Jack was a clause release so it was much simpler,” Guardiola added. “The situation is what everyone knows, the rest is between the players, manager, clubs and agents.

“If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate then it’s finished,” the Catalan said of the Kane situation. “If they’re willing to negotiate then I think many clubs across the world will want to try to sign him, we are not an exception but it depends on Tottenham.

“He’s a Tottenham player so if they don’t want to negotiate then there’s nothing more to say but if they want too then we will try.” Pep Guardiola on Lionel Messi. Guardiola also addressed last night’s news that his former Barcelona player Lionel Messi will no longer be playing for the La Liga side. “It looked like he would finish with Barcelona so it is a surprise for everyone, even me,” he said. “I think president Joan Laporta was clear today because of the reasons why. I have not spoken to the player or the president and I think both would like to continue, but when you lose a lot of money in one year, the decision has been made.” Grealish could make his debut for City in Saturday’s match against Leicester, which kicks off at 5.15 pm on ITV. 🗣️ "If Tottenham don't want to negotiate it is finished" 🗣️ "Harry Kane is an extraordinary striker and of course we are interested in him" Pep Guardiola has the latest on Manchester City's interest in Harry Kanepic.twitter.com/ZljJsSFfYK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 6, 2021

