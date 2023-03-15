Man United poke fun at Pep Guardiola’s Julia Roberts admission

Pep Guardiola makes bizarre Julia Roberts claim.

Pep Guardiola provided a memorable press conference moment on Tuesday night when, unprompted, he recalled being snubbed by his “idol” Julia Roberts.

After watching his side beat RB Leipzig 7-0 in the Champions League round-of-16 second leg, the Manchester City manager jokingly called himself a “failure,” in an apparent swipe at suggestions that he needs to lift the trophy with the club for his time there to be seen as a success.

It was at this point that the Catalan poured his heart out about Roberts’ preference for arch-rivals Manchester United, who she watched at Old Trafford back in 2016.

🗣️ "Julia Roberts, she went to visit Man United. If I win the Champions League it will not be compared to the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us." Pep Guardiola shares a bizarre secret about one of his idols Julia Roberts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GbYZy2Bhi8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 15, 2023

Pep Guardiola names Julia Roberts as his idol.

“I am a failure in the Champions League,’ Guardiola said. “If we win the Champions League three times in a row, I will be a failure.

“I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

“Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester – not in the 1990s when Alex Ferguson was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period when we were better than United, four or five years ago, right?

“And she went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us.

“Even if we win the Champions League, it won’t compare to the disappointment I had.”

Throwing it back to when Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford 😏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/xBzLZgnJLK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2023

Man United poke fun at Pep Guardiola.

Naturally, the internet is getting much hilarity this morning out of Guardiola’s unexpected admission, with the official Man United Twitter account joining in on the fun by sharing pictures of the Hollywood icon’s visit to their stadium.

It was in November 2016 when Roberts took in a 1-1 draw for a United side, then managed by Jose Mourinho, against West Ham, before she was pictured conversing with Michael Carrick, Coleen Rooney and others on the pitch.

