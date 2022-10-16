Jurgen Klopp apologises after coins allegedly thrown at Pep Guardiola

Coins allegedly thrown at Pep Guardiola.

Jurgen Klopp has said that he was “sorry” to hear that coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Man City manager made the allegation in a post-match press conference after watching his side lose to a second-half Mo Salah strike.

Pep Guardiola reveals coins were thrown at him.

“Next time, they’ll do it better,” said Guardiola when asked about the alleged coin-throwing. “It didn’t get me. They’ll try it again next year. They tried but didn’t get it. They got the coach years ago but not that time.”

Klopp was also asked about the alleged incident and stated that this kind of behaviour should not take place.

“Horrible,” said the Liverpool boss, who received a red card during a fiery second half on Sunday afternoon. “I’m sorry, I apologise for that. I had no idea about it.

“I was obviously not in that stadium at that moment and I didn’t see him after the game. It should never happen.”

Pep Guardiola says he had coins thrown towards him during the second half of Manchester City's defeat to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/FHubLbBvVI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 16, 2022

Liverpool statement.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have issued a statement in relation to alleged “vile chants” in the away section at Anfield which referenced football stadium tragedies.

“We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield,” said the club.

“The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature. We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

Liverpool FC has released a statement following today's match against Manchester City at Anfield. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2022

Liverpool defeat Man City.

The defeat for Man City was their first in the Premier League this season but the outcome could have been different if Phil Foden’s second-half goal hadn’t been ruled out due to a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho.

Guardiola made his feelings clear on the decision after the game, stating “this is Anfield” repeatedly when asked why the goal may have been ruled out.

