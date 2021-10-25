Paul Scholes tells Solskjaer not to play Paul Pogba again

Paul Scholes offers advice on Paul Pogba.

Paul Scholes has suggested that Paul Pogba shouldn’t play for Manchester United again after the Frenchman put in a dismal showing in yesterday’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Pogba was on the field for all of 15 minutes, coming on as a half-time substitute before being sent off on the hour for a dangerous tackle on Naby Keita.

The result has pushed Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future into further doubt and his former teammate Paul Scholes was scathing in his assessment of Pogba’s contribution yesterday.

“Paul Pogba coming on to the pitch at half time to try and help the team and maybe get a little respectability about it, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch… gives the goal away,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

Paul Scholes: Pogba has caused mayhem.

“Then later on gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle. Now you’re 5-0 down with 10 men. You’d have to think, if Ole’s still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt?

“He’s caused mayhem over the last couple of years. Everyone knows what a talent he is, everybody trusts him, every manager trusts him, tried to give him his head and let him be the player he’s been.

“But with all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom, and then he comes on and does something like that.

“It’s not Ole’s fault, don’t get me wrong, but that’s part of it which almost summed the United performance up today.”

Paul Scholes: Man United wouldn’t miss Pogba.

Scholes goes on to suggest that Pogba has had enough chances to prove his worth in this Man United side and the time may have come for Solskjaer to cast him aside.

“Look, he probably will play again won’t he? But I don’t think they will be missing anything if he doesn’t.

‘He’s had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just a lack of discipline and disrespect for your manager and your team-mates, what he’s done today.”

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after four years away from the club and despite showing flashed of brilliance, including achieving a Premier League record of providing seven assists in the opening four matches of this campaign, it just hasn’t really clicked for the World Cup winner.

Solskjaer is faced with numerous problems as he looks to turn around Man United’s fortunes and if Scholes is to be believed, Pogba is still one of them.

