Paul Scholes critical of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Young Boys defeat

Paul Scholes has his say on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paul Scholes has said that the only difference between Manchester United and their main Premier League rivals is the “quality of the managers.”

The ex-Man United midfielder was speaking ahead of the club’s Champions League defeat to Young Boys on Tuesday evening and appeared to suggest that his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t up to the standard of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel.

Paul Scholes: Man United haven’t got a proven winner.

When discussing the Premier League’s four representatives in the Champions League this season – namely, Man United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, Scholes said: “I look at the those four teams and there’s not a lot of difference in the quality of the squads or the players.

“The only difference is probably the quality of the managers. We know City, Liverpool and Chelsea have got proven winners as their managers and United haven’t.

“They’ve got Ole, who’s done a fantastic job to build this squad,” Scholes added, giving the Norwegian some credit.

“But now is the time, with that squad of players, he has to win something with that team this season.”

Disastrous defeat for Man United in Switzerland.

This evening’s match in Switzerland seemed to be going well for Solskjaer when one of his new signings Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitors in front after just 13 minutes.

However, an Aaron Wan-Bissaka read card on 35 minutes complicated matters and the home side equalised midway through the second half through Nicolas Ngamaleu.

Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were both taken off as Solskjaer appeared to settle for a draw. In the end he got worse than that after Ronaldo’s replacement Jesse Lingard played a wayward backpass to the feet of Jordan Siebatcheu, who cooly slotted home to clinch a 2-1 win for the home side.

The Portuguese duo of Ronaldo and Fernandes are seen as two of the key players in a squad that Scholes feels should now be challenging for trophies, along with the likes of Paul Pogba and new signing Raphael Varane.

Jadon Sancho has also been brought into the club this summer and adds to a wealth of attacking options that are at Solskjaer’s disposal, such as Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Marrtial.

As for Donny van de Beek, his Man United misery continued on Tuesday evening when, despite being given a rare start, he was taken off at half-time in a tactical reshuffle after Wan-Bissaka’s dismissal.

