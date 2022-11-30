Paul Scholes picks his Man United player of the season so far

Paul Scholes picks Man United POTY.

Paul Scholes has picked his Manchester United player of the season so far, and it’s a man who is currently lighting up the World Cup for England.

Marcus Rashford has scored three goals in Qatar and is the joint-top scorer in the tournament at the time of writing, marking a huge turnaround from the miserable on-pitch demeanour he displayed for United last season.

Marcus Rashford.

No Red Devils player came out of the 2021/22 campaign looking well though, and Rashford has clearly worked hard to get back to his best for club and country.

While the 25-year-old is currently doing the business for England in front of a global audience, Scholes has recognised his contribution to United’s improved form this season, prior to the World Cup break.

Rashford has registered eight goals and three assists for Erik ten Hag’s side, numbers which saw him make a late dash into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup, having last appeared for the Three Lions in the Euro 2020 Final last summer.

Last 16 here we come 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/XYtfWm8rxH — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 29, 2022

Paul Scholes: “He’s looking dangerous.”

“I’ll go for Marcus,” said Scholes on MUTV show The Debate, when asked who he thinks is United’s outstanding performer of 22/23.

“I think he’s turned it around. He’s had a bit of a tough 18 months but I think he’s been looking really dangerous this season. Hopefully he’s carried it on a little bit with England as well, with the minutes he’s played.

“Hopefully he can come back and have a really strong end to the season as well.”

Player of the match 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/z8X8UwQoRW — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 29, 2022

England v Senegal.

Rashford’s brace against Wales on Tuesday night came in his first start at the 2022 World Cup, after he scored off the bench in the opening win over Iran.

His performances and the confidence he is now showing have led to calls for him to play from the start on Sunday, when England face Senegal in the round-of-16.

As for United, fans are sure to echo Scholes’ wish that Rashford can carry his form into the Christmas period and New Year, as the club aims to clinch a return to Champions League football and maybe even a trophy or two.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, marcus rashford, paul scholes