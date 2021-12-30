Paul Scholes picks his favourite Man United jersey from his time at the club

Paul Scholes reflects on Manchester United career.

Paul Scholes has been reflecting on his time at Man United by looking back on some of the famous kits he wore over the years.

After coming through United’s famed academy system, Scholes spent the best part of two decades as a key member of Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering side.

Paul Scholes picks favourite Man United jersey.

Given this longevity, it’s only natural that Scholes donned plenty of different kits along the way, and he has been looking back on some of those in the latest edition of BT Sport’s What I Wore series.

Such was Man United’s level of success throughout the Ferguson era, it’s hard to pick out a jersey that they didn’t win trophies in, so it’s no surprise that Scholes’ favourite is the one in which the Red Devils won the Premier League in 2006/07

It was a landmark year for United as they ended a four-year wait for the title, with an energetic side spearheaded by the young duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

A new era for Alex Ferguson’s Man United side.

Recent signings Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra had also started to bed in, while Scholes was joined in central midfield by summer acquisition Michael Carrick.

The group previously known as Fergie’s Fledglings had now blossomed into dressing room leaders, with Scholes, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs calling the shots in the aftermath of Roy Keane’s acrimonious exit, and it all fell into place as the team secured Ferguson’s ninth Premier League title.

They did it all while wearing a classy-looking home shirt, which seemed to compliment the logo of new sponsor AIG perfectly.

The look of the kit, as well as the successful team that played in it, makes it Scholes’ favourite.

Paul Scholes: “It was an exciting team to be a part of.”

“I just like it,” he says. “I like the bit of gold on it. It was probably the start of the new team, I just felt good in it. I was probably in the peak of my career, energy-wise, fitness-wise and it was an exciting team to be a part of.

From watching the video at the bottom of this article, it’s easy to can see just how fondly Scholes remembers the 2006/07 kit but he did reserve special praise for the one in which United won the Treble in 1998/99, which is unsurprising given that he scored in the FA Cup Final that year.

Paul Scholes’ favourite jerseys.

“Being part of an FA Cup Final, scoring a goal, making a goal,” he says when asked why the jersey hold such good memories for him.

One Man United kit which surprisingly didn’t pass the Scholes litmus test is the one in which they won the Premier League and Champions League double in 2007/08 and you can listen to his reasoning in full below.

