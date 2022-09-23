Paul Scholes claims his most famous Man United goal was a miskick

Paul Scholes on Barcelona “miskick”.

Paul Scholes has claimed that his famous winner for Manchester United against Barcelona in 2008 was a miskick.

With the Champions League semi-final between the European giants still scoreless 14 minutes into the second leg at Old Trafford, up stepped Scholes to fire a shot into the Barca net from all of 25 yards.

United would hold to the 1-0 lead before defeating Chelsea in that year’s final, so it’s no surprise that Scholes called it the most important of his 155 goals for the Red Devils, in the latest episode of The Overlap with Gary Neville.

Paul Scholes: “It was a miskick.”

In the 20-minute teaser for a longer interview to be released next week, Scholes also admitted to this ex-teammate that he didn’t hit the shot as sweetly as it may have looked.

“It was a miskick,” says the former midfielder, triggering laughter from Neville.

“It came off the outside of my foot. If you’re trying to hit it that way, with a bit of fade on it, it should go outside the post and in the corner, really.

“I don’t think I was thinking of doing that. I was thinking of hitting the target to be honest with you, but when it goes towards the keeper and that way… you don’t mean that. No chance.”

Man United go on to win in Moscow.

Scholes comes across as typically-modest throughout the interview and it’s fair to say that a number of footballers would have claimed they meant it, if they had ever scored a goal as memorable as that one.

The strike had particular significance for the then 33-year-old, after he missed United’s previous Champions League Final victory in 1999 through suspension.

Nine years later, he started the final in Moscow, playing 87 minutes as Alex Ferguson’s side defeated Chelsea in a match that went all the way to penalties.

While he may not have hit that shot against Barcelona as sweetly as he would have liked, there are no Man United fans who are complaining about where it ended up.

