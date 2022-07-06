Man United legend brands club a ‘circus’ amid Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty

Man United branded a ‘circus’.

Legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has hit out at the ‘circus’ at Old Trafford, as uncertainty remains over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo reportedly told the club last week that he wishes to leave, due to an apparent lack of ambition and the fact that they will not be competing in the Champions League during the upcoming campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation.

The Portuguese forward hasn’t returned for pre-season training, with family reasons being cited as a reason for his absence, though he was spotted at his national team’s training base in Lisbon earlier this week.

With United due to fly out for a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia this Friday, it’s still unknown whether Ronaldo will be on the plane, something which has evidently left a sour taste in the mouth of his ex-teammate Scholes.

‘Let the circus begin,’ posted the former midfielder on his Instagram Stories, along with a screenshot of a Sky Sports story headlined: ‘Man United unsure if Ronaldo will join pre-season tour abroad.’

The post went up on Tuesday but has been deleted, as of Wednesday morning.

Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Like Ronaldo, Scholes is someone who can remember playing for United when the standards were much higher than they are today.

The pair played for six seasons together during Ronaldo’s first spell at the club, a period when the Red Devils won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and the 2007/08 Champions League.

Scholes and Ronaldo took to the field 183 times together during that spell, when United were a feared opponent in both domestic and European football.

It’s a far cry from how Ronaldo’s second spell has gone, with United finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, despite the 37-year-old contributing 18 league goals.

Paul Scholes criticism.

Scholes was vocal in his criticism of his former club throughout last season, famously pre-empting that they would get hammered by both Manchester City and Liverpool after witnessing a particularly poor Champions League showing at home to Atalanta.

Ronaldo won that game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a late goal in a 3-2 win but, sure enough, Scholes’ prediction came true and the club were torn apart by both of their main rivals over the subsequent weeks, leading to the Norwegian manager’s eventual dismissal.

The now-BT Sport pundit also made comments about the atmosphere in the Old Trafford dressing, saying that Jesse Lingard had described it to him as a “disaster.”

