Footage shows Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane displaying leadership skills with France team

Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane lead the French troops.

France became just the second country to lift the Uefa Nations League trophy on Sunday night and Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane were very much leading the charge.

That’s evident from footage that has emerged from the San Siro dressing room in which Les Bleus plotted their 2-1 victory over Spain.

Even though Varane was forced off with an injury just before half-time, that didn’t diminish his leadership responsibilities on the night. A video has emerged which depicts the defender rallying the room full of illustrious stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Hugo Lloris, and seeing the 28-year-old so vocal will come as a surprise for many.

Varane spent a decade as the central defensive partner of Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid and was very much the quieter of the pair, being more inclined to rely on his elegant play rather than shouting and roaring at teammates.

This side of Raphael Varane that many Man Utd fans haven't seen before. 👏 Ronaldo, Pogba, Varane, Cavani, Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, etc.. #mufc have several leaders in the dressing room.pic.twitter.com/oKW61Yp28u — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) October 12, 2021

Pogba known for his motivational speeches.

He wasn’t the only Man United star attempting to get the France team in the right frame of mind, as Pogba was also filmed giving a speech to Didier Deschamps’ side.

It’s not the first time that Pogba has been seen providing some rousing word to Les Bleus, having also been seen doing so during the 2018 World Cup final, when France overcame Croatia to take the trophy home for the second time in their history.

Paul Pogba’s leadership skills were on show at half-time in the Nations League Final 🇫🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/OcPNsWrgBx — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 12, 2021

Pogba and Varane among Man United leaders.

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that Pogba’s is a growing voice inside the Man United dressing room, along with Harry Maguire’s and Luke Shaw’s, and with the likes of Varane, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo also at the club, the Red Devils aren’t short on leaders.

Pogba has captained his club under the management of both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but now appears to be behind the likes of Maguire and Fernandes in the queue for the armband.

Solskjaer will be hoping that both Pogba and Varane, when fit, will be able to carry the leadership skills they have been displaying for France over to a busy Premier League and Champions League schedule when club football returns in England this weekend.

