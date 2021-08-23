Paul Pogba quotes indicate a shift in attitude at Man United this season

Pogba reflects on Man United draw.

Paul Pogba has been reflecting on Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Southampton yesterday, a result which he feels could have a detrimental effect on the club’s season.

The Frenchman has started the season in sublime form, with his assist for Mason Greenwood’s equaliser added to the four he provided against Leeds United last week, making him the first player in Premier League history to set up five goals in the opening two games of a season.

Paul Pogba: “We dropped a few points today.”

Historically, Pogba has been known to dip in and out of form so United fans will be hoping that he can continue his current purple patch over the coming weeks and months.

While the Old Trafford faithful will be happy with his contribution at the beginning of his sixth season since returning to the club, the midfielder himself has expressed his disappointment at not coming back from St. Mary’s with all three points yesterday.

“I think we dropped a few points today, we get one point, but we stay focused,” Pogba told MUTV.

“Obviously, we’re happy we didn’t lose and we get this point with positivity, but we know this game, I think at the end of the season those two points are going to be very important.

“So we didn’t lose, we got one point and the next game away we know that those points will be very important for us and we don’t want to give them away.”

Paul Pogba: “I prefer to win the league.”

Success for United is a hard thing to judge this season. Eight years without a real title challenge have brought fans down to earth after the glory days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Taking the example of Liverpool, they ran Manchester City close in 2018/2019 before winning the league the following season, so perhaps this campaign United can take a similar step by still being in the hunt come April or May.

Pogba seems to have taken an alternative view though, telling club media that the aim for the club this year is the Premier League title.

When asked about the fact that United had equalled Arsenal’s record of 27 Premier League away games undefeated, Pogba answered: “It’s always great, but I prefer to win the league and not have the record.

“It’s good, it’s positive, next time what we want to have a record of is winning away – that would be the best and not draw when we know we can win these games, the same with a clean sheet. We learn from that, stay positive and we go again.”

Man United have been busy this summer.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always been careful to ease expectations at the club but with major new signings like Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho now on board, perhaps the club are setting their sights a little higher this season, an aim that appears to be reflected in Pogba’s interview.

The squad still isn’t perfect (we get into that in detail here) but with eight days left in the transfer window, there’s still time to add another one or two pieces to the jigsaw.

Next up for United is a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

