Paul Pogba pulled away by Michael Carrick amid West Ham fan taunts

Paul Pogba involved in incident with West Ham supporters.

Paul Pogba faced abuse from West Ham United fans on his way down the tunnel, following Manchester United’s 2-1 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.

As he came off the pitch, the Frenchman appeared to revel in the taunts aimed at him by a small section of Hammers fans, as Man United assistant coach Micheal Carrick attempted to pull him away.

Paul Pogba winding up a West Ham fan who launched unprovoked insults at him at the end of the game 😳 🎥 – @Enrique_murio pic.twitter.com/dQKdhc8YwG — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 19, 2021

Paul Pogba lapped up the taunts.

Pogba was seen smiling as the foul-mouthed abuse rained down on him and appeared to even lap it up, encouraging the home fans to keep sending the taunts his way.

Carrick’s is a familiar face in East London, having begun his playing career at West Ham, and he clearly saw enough in the incident to conclude that it might have been best for Pogba to walk away.

A bemused-looking Bruno Fernandes can also be seen in the footage, which emerged online after the final whistle on Sunday afternoon.

Man United clinch all three points.

It’s no surprise that West Ham fans weren’t in the best of moods, having seen their former loanee Jesse Lingard score an 89th-minute winner at the end of what was a fairly even game.

Man United goalkeeper David De Gea added to their misery by saving a last-gasp penalty from club captain Mark Noble, who had come on in injury time solely to take the spot kick.

One theory put forward for the abuse aimed at Pogba is that Irons fans haven’t forgotten a heated clash that took place between the Noble and the Man United midfielder during a scoreless draw at the London Stadium in May 2018.

Find someone who looks at you like Paul Pogba looks at Mark Noble. pic.twitter.com/kTHBGbVdLS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 11, 2018

Paul Pogba’s bright start to the season.

As is often said in football, opposition supporters only taunt you if they see you as a threat to their team and given Pogba’s early season form, he certainly seems like that at the moment.

The 28-year-old is top of the Premier League assist charts after the opening five matches, having set up his teammates for seven goals already.

So often the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford, it has been reported that Pogba is impressed with the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, and may be happy to remain in Manchester for the foreseeable future.

If an agreement is reached between Pogba and Man United, his next visit to the London Stadium is sure to be another lively affair.

