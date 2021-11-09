The moment Paul Pogba injured himself with “eight to ten-week” absence estimated

Paul Pogba injured in France training.

Paul Pogba could be facing an eight to ten-week recovery period after injuring himself while training with France on Monday.

The Manchester United midfielder pulled up after taking a shot on goal and was seen to be holding his upper leg in some discomfort afterwards.

Paul Pogba to miss crucial period.

It is now being reported by RMC Sport that the 28-year-old will be absent for eight to ten weeks, meaning that he might not be back on the pitch for Man United until January.

This would mean that Pogba would miss the conclusion of the Champions League group stage, as well as a large chunk of the stacked Premier League winter schedule, including matches against Arsenal and Chelsea.

The moment Pogba injured himself in training was captured on camera and you can see it below…

🚨 | The moment Paul Pogba suffered an injury in training with France pic.twitter.com/jGHJYQLb6H — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 9, 2021

Club and country confirm Pogba withdrawal.

Man United confirmed the news that Pogba has left the French squad in a statement which says: “Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad due to an injury sustained in training on Monday.

“The 28-year-old had joined up with his international teammates as Les Bleus prepare for important World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland. “Unfortunately, Paul suffered a right thigh injury while taking part in a training session on Monday.” The France Football Federation tweeted: “Paul Pogba has suffered an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh and is forced to miss the next two matches. “To replace him, Didier Deschamps called on Jordan Veretout.” Victime d’une lésion du quadriceps de la cuisse droite, @paulpogba est contraint de déclarer forfait pour les 2 prochaines rencontres. Pour le remplacer, Didier Deschamps a fait appel à @JordanVeretout. pic.twitter.com/NGf7Q2AHBa — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 9, 2021 Pogba’s season so far. Pogba enjoyed a strong start to the season for Man United, providing seven assists to his teammates in the club’s opening four Premier League matches, something which had never been achieved since the formation of the competition in 1992. However, he has yet to assist or find the net since that flying start and he has once again found himself as a scapegoat for Man United fans upset at the club’s current form. Pogba didn’t help himself by being sent off for a reckless foul on Naby Keita during the Red Devil’s 5-0 annihilation at the hands of Liverpool last month. On the bright side for the World Cup winner, the resulting three-match ban meant that he missed United’s latest embarrassment, a 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Read More About: France, injured, Manchester United, Paul Pogba