Paul Pogba’s agent aims dig at former Man United players

Mino Raiola hits out at former Man United stars.

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has taken a swipe at former Manchester United players while dropping more hints about the Frenchman’s future.

The outspoken representative for a number of high-profile footballers has long gotten under the skin of those at Man United for his regular indications that Pogba is looking for a way out of Old Trafford.

Mino Raiola: “It is better not to speak about Paul.”

The midfielder, out of contract next summer, has been linked with a return to former club Juventus and Raiola has addressed these rumours in a chat with Rai Sport.

“December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams,” Raiola says, as translated by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“But is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man United players don’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore.”

Mino Raiola to Rai about Pogba-Juventus rumours: “December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams, but is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man United players don’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore”. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2021

Paul Scholes among those who have criticised Raiola.

Raiola seems to be referring to the punditry pack of ex-Red Devils players, with Paul Scholes and Roy Keane among those who have regularly criticised Pogba for his on-pitch performances as well as his apparent desire to leave the club.

Last year, Scholes urged Pogba to fire Raiola or at least get him to stop leaking comments to the media, with the ex-Man United midfielder saying on BT Sport: “He represents him badly because Paul is a good lad. Everybody looking from the outside, because of his agent, they’ll think he’s a bad lad, they’ll think he’s trouble in the dressing room.

“He isn’t. There are two options I think Paul has – he either tells him to shut up or he sacks him.”

In the same conversation, former United defender Rio Ferdinand said that the club is “being destabilised by an agent and they’re allowing it,” while fellow 2008 Champions League winner Owen Hargreaves said of Pogba’s 2016 transfer back to Old Trafford: “You know what the biggest problem with all this is? The only person that’s gained out of this whole transaction is the agent.”

Gary Neville directly attacks Raiola.

In his role on Sky Sports, Keane has said that Raiola “has done a lot of talking, but I judge players on what they do on the football pitch. Let’s hope Pogba can do his talking on the pitch.”

Last month, Gary Neville, another of Alex Ferguson-era players who have entered the world of punditry, directly attacked Raiola on Twitter, claiming that “he structures his deals with clubs that will give him a large percentage of the transfer fee when the player leaves.”

Yes and we all know why. He structures his deals with clubs that will give him a large % of the transfer fee when the player leaves ! https://t.co/gzvNIXKalq — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 29, 2021

One thing’s for sure, with Raiola’s quotes back in the spotlight, Pogba’s future will continue to be one of the main topics of conversation over the coming weeks, which is exactly what the agent wants.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: mino raiola, Owen Hargreaves, Paul Pogba, paul scholes, rio ferdinand, roy keane