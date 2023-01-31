Paul O’Connell recalls how Munster stars “insulted” Roy Keane during Monopoly game

Paul O’Connell recalls Roy Keane talk.

Paul O’Connell has recalled how some Munster players inadvertently insulted Roy Keane, as the Manchester United legend was giving the team a talk.

During the 2000s, as Keane was in his pomp at Old Trafford, Munster were building one of their most fondly-remembered sides, which featured the likes of O’Connell, Ronan O’Gara and the late Anthony Foley.

Being a Corkman and big rugby supporter, Keane was often asked in to provide some motivation to the players, but O’Connell has recalled one occasion when some had other things on their minds.

“I think he was a little bit insulted.”

“He came and spoke to us at Munster one time, I think we were playing Sale the next day,” O’Connell said on the Captains with Sam Warburton podcast.

“I remember a few guys were playing Monopoly when he arrived in, and they stayed sitting around the Monopoly table because they didn’t want anyone to steal anything… I think he thought that they continued playing and was a little bit insulted by that.

“Also, we used to carb load the night before a game, Declan Kidney used to have a saying that ‘sometimes a bit of what’s bad for you is good for you,’ so we were allowed to have pizzas the night before a game.

“He [Keane] was going through a real phase at the time, he was talking about his body fat, I don’t think he was eating any red meat, his body fat was down at 4%.

“As he was talking about all of that, about 30 pizzas arrived into the room. But he was talking our language, it was everything that we stood for.”

Paul O’Connell on Roy Keane.

O’Connell has spoken in the past of his respect for Keane, and it was a feeling that was shared in the Munster dressing room, as he explained to the former Wales skipper.

“At the time was playing for Manchester United, who were the biggest club in the world, he was from Munster, he used to go to some of our games.

“He was one of, if not the best player at Man United. He wasn’t the best player because he had one or two moments of brilliance, he was their best player because he was this relentless, driven player and leader, who didn’t accept any low standards off anyone.

“He would have come and spoken to us a few times at Munster and a lot of our leaders, we would have been copying Roy Keane.”

Munster success.

That Munster team went on to win two Heineken Cup trophies, in 2006 and 2008, although by that stage Keane had departed Old Trafford for pastures new.

Given that O’Connell still remembers his inspirational speeches all these years later, it’s clear that Keane left a lasting impression on the boyhood Everton fan.

