Paul Merson lifts lid on Matt Le Tissier’s Sky Sports sacking

Paul Merson has lifted the lid on his friend Matt Le Tissier’s sacking from Sky Sports in 2020, by suggesting that the former Southampton midfielder was given a number of chances to alter his behaviour.

For years, Merson and Le Tissier were regular faces on Sky’s Soccer Saturday but that all changed in August 2020, when Le Tissier was let go for continually sharing conspiracy theories online in relation to Covid-19, vaccines and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Merson remains part of the Soccer Saturday panel and he has now revealed that he advised his friend to rein in some of his controversial opinions.

Paul Merson: “Matt Le Tissier had a couple of warnings.”

“We are close me and Matt,” said Merson in an appearance on Rob Moore’s YouTube channel. “My thing that I said to Matt, and I think this is a big compliment, sometimes it’s not always clever to be clever.

“He had a couple of warnings and you know, when you have a couple of warnings you pull it in. If you have certain beliefs, you don’t have to share them.

“That’s why sometimes it helps me not being bright. I am clever in certain ways and not clever in other ways. I love Tis. Tis was one of the best English footballers when you talk about gifts. That’s a gift. But, I don’t get involved.

“I didn’t get involved in the Covid stuff. Those conversations, in that way I am just not that bright about certain things so I don’t say them.”

Matt Le Tissier hits out at Sky Sports.

Earlier this year, in another conversation with Moore, Le Tissier told the story of his sacking, while also criticising Sky for keeping Jamie Carragher on, after the former Liverpool defender was filmed spitting towards another car in March 2018.

“I had about seven months left to run on my contract but I was told that I wouldn’t be needed anymore,” he said.

“They didn’t really give a particular reason, they just said ‘the show was going in a different direction’, they were the words I think they used. So I asked the question, ‘does this have anything to do with my posts on social media?’

“To which their reply was, ‘well we have to take into account the reputation of the company when making these decisions.’ At which point I said “oh that’s interesting, because at the moment, you are employing somebody who spat at a girl from his car.

“Jamie Carragher, who spat at a young girl through his car. They suspended him for six months and then brought him back into the fold.

“I said ‘do you not think that might have harmed the reputation of the company at all?’ and I got told ‘we can’t talk about other people on this’. So that was it really.”

Social media use.

Le Tissier remains active on Twitter as well as Gettr, a mostly right-wing social media platform set up by a former aide of Donald Trump.

The former England international has recently been sharing conversations he has conducted with notable figures, including former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

