Paul McShane on Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence at Man United since return

Paul McShane on Ronaldo influence.

Paul McShane has hailed the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese star’s return to Manchester United.

The Wicklow man and Ronaldo were both members of the Manchester United squad in the mid-2000s when the former was a budding defender and the latter was honing the skills that would go on to make him one of the greatest players of all time.

The pair are now both back at Old Trafford, with the 36-year-old Ronaldo having returned to the first team last month and McShane, one year his junior, linking up with the club’s under-23 side as a player/coach.

While they may not be working directly together, McShane is certain of the influence Ronaldo has had since rejoining Man United and he made that clear in a recent interview with Goal.

Paul McShane: Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence will help people.

“I think Cristiano’s presence alone will help a lot of people,” McShane told the publication.

“He might not have to say anything, it’s just the way he acts around the training ground, how he applies himself in training and in the gym and staying on top of his fitness. I think that will help lads.

“The young lads will have to look at him and learn as much as possible off him, because, as I’ve said before, he’s cracked it and he had that work ethic and the ability to go along with it.”

McShane looking to get into coaching.

McShane was never fortunate enough to line out for the Man United first team but he did go on to have a good career, winning 33 Ireland caps and appearing in the 2014 FA Cup Final with Hull City.

Now trying to make his way in the world of coaching, McShane stresses in the same interview that this is the reason he has returned to Man United, rather than any attempt to prolong his playing career.

“I’m not here to play, I’m not here to get in the first team, so it’s not an issue that I don’t play certain games,” he says.

“I’m here for the coaching side. The beauty of it is that I can still play, so I can get a different perspective on things in training sessions and in games, and I can help lads when we’re in the thick of the action.”

Coaching at one of the biggest clubs in the world isn’t a bad thing to add to any CV and who knows, we could one day be seeing McShane in the dugout for the Man United first team.

Knowing Ronaldo’s longevity, he could still be in the team as well.