Paul McGrath doesn’t think Stephen Kenny is the the man to take Ireland forward

Paul McGrath expresses Stephen Kenny doubt.

Paul McGrath has stated that he doesn’t see Stephen Kenny as the man to take the Republic of Ireland forward.

The Ireland legend was speaking on 2FM’s Game On on Wednesday evening, where he expressed his belief that Kenny needs to give his players an option other than playing out from the back.

Paul McGrath: You need a second option.

September’s international window saw Ireland put in an improved performance in defeat against Portugal, before a disappointing home draw with Azerbaijan was followed by another decent showing against Serbia in a match that ended 1-1.

The results mean that Ireland are already out of the World Cup qualifying picture and with Kenny set to name his squad for the October internationals on Thursday, McGrath expressed his concerns about the way the team is looking.

“If you can’t play out and you’re getting caught every time you try and play out, I genuinely think as a ex-footballer, you have to have a second option,” the 83-times capped international told Marie Crowe.

“You have to have that ball over the top and have someone reading what you’re going to do so we can chase it.

“I think the lads played very well against Portugal and Serbia but Azerbaijan – you can’t just keep playing football in the middle of the pitch and making nice arcs and circles.

“I think you have to put the ball into the box if you want to score goals and goals are what we’re lacking at the moment.”

Stephen Kenny’s awaiting first competitive win.

Kenny has a record of just one win in 16 matches during his time in charge and that victory came in a friendly against Andorra in June.

Ireland travel to Baku to face Azerbaijan in a qualifier on October 9th before hosting Qatar in a friendly three days later.

McGrath feels that the manager needs to reconsider his approach but was pessimistic on whether Ireland will ever be successful under Kenny.

McGrath: Maybe he will prove me wrong.

“I’m hoping that when Stephen sits down with his staff and say if we’re ever going to score goals you have to pass something into the box, throw the odd ball over and just see if we’re going to score a goal,” McGrath said.

“It’s my belief that Stephen might not be the person to take us on to that level of where we’re starting to win things again.

“There are people out there who could do a job. I like Stephen, I love what he did at Dundalk but I just but there is something about Stephen in his way with the team at the moment, I don’t think he is going to change a little bit. just because we are losing or drawing most games.

“I think we do need to change. If we are losing games, we need to go to something else to try and win.

“I think he has a tough job. Maybe some of the players aren’t as good as players we have had in the past, and I understand every country goes through that, but it would be nice to get a couple of wins and I hope Stephen does.

“Maybe he will prove me wrong,” McGrath concluded.

Criticism from such a revered ex-player, even if it was delivered in characteristic gentle fashion, is bound to sting for Kenny.

The division between those who want to see him given more time and those who want him out seems to get wider with every game but a first competitive victory next week could silence a few of those doubters.

You can listen to McGrath’s full interview on Game On here.

