Paul McGrath backs Nathan Collins to learn from Man City mistake

Paul McGrath backs Nathan Collins.

Ireland legend Paul McGrath has backed Nathan Collins to learn from his mistake, after the young defender was sent off against Manchester City on Saturday.

Collins received his marching orders in the 33rd minute of a 3-0 defeat for Wolves, after he appeared to kick Jack Grealish in the midriff while mid-air.

Referee Anthony Taylor showed little hesitation in sending the Ireland man off and McGrath had no arguments in his column for the Sunday Independent.

Paul McGrath: “It was an education for Nathan Collins.”

“They [Man City] toyed with the home team and were toying with them long before Nathan Collins was sent off,” writes the former centre-back.

“I felt so sorry for the young player, this was supposed to be a big match in his football education, going up against Erling Haaland. Well it was an education, but not in the way the lad would have wanted.

“No matter what the circumstances, you cannot raise your foot that high and make contact with a player. If you do it will be a red card all day long, them’s the rules nowadays.

“Nathan will learn from this, to stay on the ground, to position himself better. It’s a part of learning as a young professional, but as you step up the ranks in football, the forwards gets faster, more elusive and if you are not careful, you will make a bad mistake as Nathan did yesterday.”

It's gone from bad to worse for Wolves… Nathan Collins receives a straight red card for a challenge on Jack Grealish 🟥 pic.twitter.com/iPT7poYdkg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 17, 2022

Nathan Collins form.

The sending off for Collins is a blot on the copybook of an impressive start to his Wolves career, with the 21-year-old having contributed to four clean sheets in their opening six Premier League matches.

Prior to the game against Man City, Wolves had the best defensive record in the league with just four goals conceded, and that was largely thanks to the partnership that Collins has developed with Max Kilman.

Ireland

Ireland fans have rarely seen a centre-back with such natural talent since the days of McGrath himself and the words from the former Aston Villa man are sure to be appreciated as he looks to achieve his potential.

Saturday was a bad day at the office for Collins but he can join up with the Ireland squad this week with his head held high, after a strong start to the season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, Nathan Collins, paul mcgrath