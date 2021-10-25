Paul Ince tweet twists knife on Solskjaer after Liverpool humiliation

Paul Ince shows little sympathy for Solskjaer.

The pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and if he expects sympathy from Paul Ince, it seems he can look elsewhere.

The Manchester United manager watched his side suffer a humiliating 5-0 defeat at home to arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday and while Gary Neville is finding it difficult to criticise the Norwegian, Ince is having no such trouble.

Paul Ince vocal on Solskjaer criticism.

Ince expressed reservations on Solskjaer early into his reign, memorably showing reluctance to praise the former striker when he led Man United to six successive wins after taking over from Jose Mourinho in the winter of 2018/2019.

Almost three years later and with the mood at Old Trafford much less rosy, Ince saw Sunday night as the perfect opportunity to remind people of his view, taking to Twitter to simply say: “Remember when they all slaughtered me for slaughtering Ole?”

Remember when they all slaughtered me for slaughtering Ole? — Paul Ince (@PaulInce) October 24, 2021

Schweinsteiger adds to Solskjaer pain.

Ince is one of the few footballers to have played for both Man United and Liverpool and left Old Trafford in the summer of 1995, a year before Solskjaer arrived at the club as a player.

Unlike Neville and other current pundits who shared a dressing room with Solskjaer, Ince seems to have no qualms about expressing negative opinions on the manager.

The same can be said for fellow ex-Man United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who arrived in Manchester long after Solskjaer hung up his boots.

Man United lacking “philosophy and vision.”

The German also took to Twitter after Sunday’s game, and while Ince’s swipe was mocking in nature, Schweinsteiger’s appeared a bit more cold and calculated.

“A devastating day for all Man United supporters and the club but it didn’t come out of nowhere. It was not a surprise,” he wrote.

“Liverpool showed them the difference, which is huge – having a philosophy and vision. Congrats, Liverpool. Hopefully Man United will get back very soon.” A devastating day for all @ManUtd supporters and the club but it didn’t come out of nowhere. It was not a surprise. @LFC showed them the difference, which is huge – having a philosophy & vision. Congrats, #LiverpoolFC.

Hopefully #ManchesterUnited will get back very soon. #MUNLIV — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 24, 2021 Paul Scholes saw defeat coming. Meanwhile, Paul Scholes’ words on Wednesday night after Man United’s comeback victory over Atalanta appeared to be justified on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils beat the Italian side 3-2 after going 2-0 down in a shocking first half performance but the turnaround left Scholes unconvinced. “If you do that against Man City or Liverpool, you’ll be 4-0 down at half time. You’d be out of the game and you’re not coming back,” he said, and that’s exactly what happened, as United shipped four goals in the first half against Liverpool. Should Solskjaer survive the week with his job intact, he will take Man United to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in his latest attempt to lift the Old Trafford gloom.

