Paul Ince slams Man United staff for “lack of respect” after FA Cup game

Paul Ince slams Manchester United staff.

Paul Ince has slammed Man United staff for what he describes as a “lack of respect,” after Reading’s defeat at Old Trafford last weekend.

The former United midfielder is now manager of the Royals, and took his side to his old stomping ground for an FA Cup fourth round tie.

Post-match drink.

The Red Devils ran out 3-1 winners on the night, but there was the consolation of Ince enjoying a post-match drink with his old manager Alex Ferguson.

The legendary Scot extended the invite to Ince, his wife Claire and their son Tom, who played for Reading in the game, but a sour taste was left by the behaviour of some Old Trafford staff.

Paul Ince “None of the Man United staff asked me in for a glass of wine.”

“I went straight up to see Sir Alex because I got a text from him afterwards to say ‘come up and see me,” said Ince in a press conference ahead of his side’s EFL Championship match against Watford on Saturday.

“So myself, my wife and Thomas went up there and spent an hour with him. It disappointed me because none of the United staff asked me in for a glass of wine. I didn’t like that, it’s a lack of respect.

“Whoever it is, win, lose or draw, you say pop in for a drink. Whether it’s wine or tea it doesn’t really matter. None of their staff did that so that was disappointing. I couldn’t give a monkeys but I just pride it on myself, as a manager, whether or not you get beaten, you say come in for a glass of wine.”

English football tradition.

While it isn’t clear, Ince is presumably speaking about United manager Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, rather than those working in other roles at Old Trafford.

However, Ince was complimentary of Ten Hag immediately after the game, telling reporters that he felt the Dutchman had “lifted the whole club” since arriving in the summer.

The post-match drink between opposing managers has long been a tradition of English football, although it has died down in recent times, largely due to clubs’ watertight travel arrangements.

Ince clearly still values the custom though, and will presumably extend his own invite to Watford boss Slaven Bilic, when the Hornets visit the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

