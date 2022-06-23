Patrick Vieira says he was “much better” than Roy Keane in new interview

Patrick Vieira on Roy Keane.

Patrick Vieira has described himself as “much better” Roy Keane, in the latest episode of What I Wore on BT Sport.

The idea of the series is that past or present footballers take a trip down memory lane via the shirts that they wore and, sometimes, those of their rivals.

It’s no surprise then, that in this episode Vieira was presented with a Manchester United jersey with ‘Keane 16’ on the back, given his intense rivalry with the Corkman during their time as players.

Vieira and Keane were captains of Arsenal and Man United respectively around the turn of the millennium, when the clubs were regularly battling with each other for trophies.

Patrick Vieira takes swipe at Roy Keane.

“They were the best team, they were the team to beat,” said Vieira when asked about the rivalry.

“So that was passion, that was competitiveness and… I don’t want to use the word ‘hate’… but it was love and hate.”

Vieira and Keane have each spoken of their admiration for each other since retirement and the current Crystal Palace boss did so again, although a light-hearted swipe is never too far away.

“I was much better than him.”

“I love the way he was on the field,” he said of the ex-Ireland skipper. “It was massive respect and I admire him as a captain and I knew that, of course, it will be one of the battles to try to win when you’re on the field.”

When pressed on whether he was better than Keane, Vieira took a long pause before responding: “much better… I will say much better than him,” with a wry grin.

Keane himself has previously taken his own digs at Vieira, notably responding to the taunts of Arsenal fans last August by claiming that the Frenchman was in his pocket.

Vieira v Keane.

Despite the rivalry on the field, there’s clearly a mutual admiration between the pair that endures to this day.

Given the fortunes of both Man United and Arsenal these days, they could each do with a midfield enforcer in the mould of their past heroes.

With Vieira still working on the training ground and Keane in the Sky Sports Studio, you would suspect that the ex-Gunners captain might just have the edge these days.

