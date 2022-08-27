Patrick Vieira aims digs at Man United players while reflecting on 2005 tunnel incident

Patrick Vieira reflects on tunnel incident.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking about his infamous tunnel clash with Roy Keane back in 2005.

The ex-Arsenal captain was famously on the receiving end of a tongue-lashing from Keane, as the Gunners lined up to face Manchester United in at Highbury in February of that year.

It’s an incident that has been spoken about ever since and it’s been long-established that some of the tension stemmed from Vieira’s dislike of Gary Neville’s tendency to foul Arsenal players in matches between the fierce rivals.

It was an exchange between the pair in the warm-up on the night that led to Keane defending his teammate, and Vieira has now moved to clear a couple of things up in an interview with Sky Sports.

Patrick Vieira: “United players talk a lot.”

“No, no,” Vieira says, when asked if he gave Neville a “jab in the rib,” as recently claimed by another former Red Devils player, Rio Ferdinand.

“United players talk a lot… they are really busy! Gary Neville had this habit of kicking players around. He’d find it really difficult so the option was to kick people around.

“And of course, as a captain, and Roy as the captain of the other team, defending our players and that was a moment where both clubs’ players wanted to dominate.When I look at these images again, they make me smile because that was the good times of football.”

A fierce rivalry.

At the time, Arsenal and United were indeed the dominant teams in English football, sharing nine consecutive Premier League titles between 1995 and 2004.

This wasn’t the only occasion that tensions spilled over between the teams and Vieira goes on to suggest how it would be a lot more difficult to get away this kind of thing in the modern game.

“It’s two personalities, two football clubs who wanted to dominate, to win and the game has just changed. With VAR, with all the cameras, now it’s really difficult to get away with it.”

While he clearly looks back fondly on his rivalry with Keane, Vieira is never slow to throw dig towards the Corkman, when offered the opportunity.

“Keane would be benched.”

In this particular interview, that chance came when the Frenchman was asked who he would have started alongside between Keane and Paul Scholes, if he ever made the move to Man United.

“I think Roy would be on the bench. He’d be dropped,” he adds with a laugh.

Vieira takes his Crystal Palace side to Manchester City on Saturday, where he will hope to build on a decent start that has seen the Eagles pick up four points from three games, while putting in some strong team performances.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Manchester United, patrick vieira, roy keane