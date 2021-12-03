Patrice Evra criticises Ralf Rangnick appointment as manager lacks “Man United DNA”

Patrice Evra on Ralf Rangnick.

Patrice Evra has criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United interim manager, saying that the German doesn’t have “Man United DNA.”

The Frenchman, who played for the Old Trafford club from 2006 until 2014, was speaking as a pundit on Amazon Prime after the Red Devils beat Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday night and expressed the opinion that his former side shouldn’t change their style to suit Rangnick.

Patrice Evra: “Where is the history of my club?”

The German coach is due to take charge of the first-team for the remainder of the season before moving into an advisory role, and when Thierry Henry suggested that the next Man United manager will have to continue using Rangnick’s style of play, Evra disagreed.

“That’s where I don’t agree,” Evra said. “United have a DNA, a way to play. So now, we’re going to be based on Rangnick’s style of play?

“Where is the history of my club? Is this man going to come and say ‘now we’re going to play like that?’

Evra offers support to Ralf Rangnick but doubts remain.

“Manchester United played for so many years in a way and now this guy is in charge of United’s style of play.

“I’m just starting to be really frustrated. Who is Rangnick? Has he been a manager? Did he win a major trophy?

“I feel like maybe he should be the football director or go into the academy and teach the kids. Even if you put the chef in charge of Man United, I will be behind him. I will support Rangnick but I’m also like ‘guys, people should respect United’s history.”

Ralf Rangnick at Man Utd… 🔴@Evra, @AlanShearer & Thierry Henry debate whether he's the right man to take the club forward ⏩#PLonPrime

Rangnick’s career to date.

Evra has a point about Rangnick’s lack of silverware as a coach, with the 2011 German Cup with Schalke 04 being his only major piece of silverware.

However, he is widely-regarded as the inventor of the “gegenpressing” system favoured by compatriots such as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

As well as that, a large portion of the 63-year-old’s career has been played out at administrative level and he has helped to implement a common style of play at a number of clubs owned by the Red Bull company, such as RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

Rangnick’s first match in the Old Trafford dugout will come on Sunday, when United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

