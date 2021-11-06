Patrice Evra on why some Man United fans “hate” Paul Pogba

Patrice Evra on Paul Pogba.

Patrice Evra has stated that some Manchester United supporters “hate” Paul Pogba due to the midfielder’s lifestyle.

Pogba has regularly been perceived as enjoying the finer things that a life in football brings, rather than concentrating on his performances on the pitch, with the Frenchman’s extravagant haircuts usually being the biggest stick to beat him with.

Evra: “Paul does not feel the love.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Evra has suggested that this is the reason that many Red Devils fans haven’t taken to the 28-year-old, while also opining that some influential ex-Man United players aren’t fond of the World Cup winner either.

“Paul does not feel love at United,” Evra says. “The ex-players hate him. Some fans don’t like his lifestyle so they hate him.

“I am not defending him just because he is like my little brother, but people are harsh on him. Paul is just a player in that team. He is not United.”

Evra not happy with Pogba agent.

One source of frustration for Man United fans has been the behaviour of Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, who has often spoken publicly on the player’s apparent desire to leave Old Trafford.

Evra shares this feeling, stating that: “I’ve told him I’d like to punch his agent. He makes him look bad.”

Evra and Pogba go back a long way, with the latter having been a young player at Man United during Evra’s trophy-laden spell at the club.

Pogba moved to Juventus in 2012, where he was joined two years later by his fellow Frenchman, and together they would win two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia and help The Old Lady to the 2015 Champions League Final in Berlin, where they would eventually lose to Barcelona.

Pogba’s relationship with fans.

Evra is right in suggesting that there is a strong feeling of disdain towards Pogba in some sections of the Man United support, with many feeling that he hasn’t lived up to the €105 million price tag that brought him back to Old Trafford in 2016.

Flashes of brilliance, such as his impressive start to this season, have been few and far between and with his contract expiring next summer, the complicated relationship between Pogba and the Man United fanbase could soon be brought to an end.