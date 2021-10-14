Patrice Evra recalls Nemanja Vidic fight that led to pair not speaking for three months

Patrice Evra recalls Nemanja Vidic fight.

Patrice Evra has been speaking about a fight he had with ex-Manchester United teammate Nemanja Vidic, which led to the pair not speaking for three months.

Evra and Vidic signed for Man United within days of each other during the January 2006 transfer window and after both initially struggled for form, they each became key cogs in Alex Ferguson’s last great Red Devils side.

Along with Rio Ferdinand, Edwin Van Der Sar and Wes Brown, the pair formed part of a formidable backline that helped United to Premier League and Champions League success in 2007/08, but Evra has now revealed that all wasn’t rosy between himself and Vidic.

“To be honest, also fought. We had a fight,” Evra said at a recent Man United event. “We didn’t speak for three months. We played together and we didn’t even say a word.

“I never told him to go left or go right. He was the same. Ferguson had to swap Rio Ferdinand to play on the left side with me,” the Frenchman revealed.

Patrice Evra: I love Vidic so much.

Eventually, Evra and his Serbian teammate managed to put their disagreement behind them, thanks largely to Vidic offering an olive branch after a match.

“It was like that for three months until, after a game, I remember he came to me in the dressing room and gave me a high-five. Everyone was like ‘finally’ because we were best friends together, Vida and me. We have a deep story together.

“I love him so much. We struggled but we were really real, me and him. If we were doing something wrong, we’d argue but, in the same way, it was a really great relationship.”

As well as arriving at United at the same time, Evra and Vidic also left within weeks of each other in the summer of 2014.

In between, they won that 2008 double together, as well as a further four Premier League titles and three League Cups, so it’s likely that the good memories of their relationship outweigh the bad.

