Patrice Evra shares Cristiano Ronaldo WhatsApp messages ahead of Man United return

Patrice Evra reveals details of Cristiano Ronaldo chat.

Patrice Evra is one of a number of ex-Manchester United stars who got in touch with Cristiano Ronaldo before the Portuguese forward’s return to the club was confirmed on Friday.

ESPN reports that Ronaldo was convinced to snub Manchester City by a group of Man United old boys, and Rio Ferdinand also confirmed that he called his ex-teammate to spell out how his Old Trafford legacy could be ruined.

Patrice Evra: “He’s coming home.”

Evra has also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation he had with Ronaldo, which shows the five-time Ballon d’Or winner saying “I’m gonna play in our club.” A voice note sent from the Frenchman appears to have tickled Ronaldo’s funny bone and Evra has captioned the Instagram post with the words: “People have to calm down sometimes!!! He say he’s coming home.”

Agreement reached for Cristiano Ronaldo return.

At 4.51pm on Friday, an extraordinary 24 hours of transfer buzz was concluded when the Man United Twitter account posted the words “Welcome home Cristiano” along with a link to a statement which confirmed the reunion with the the man who played for them between 2003 and 2009.

The statement said: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.”

It had appeared that Ronaldo had agreed to move to Man City, with some in the Portuguese media even going as far as saying it was a “done deal.”

Man United fans now just need to wait to see Ronaldo back in a red shirt but in the meantime, there’s the small matter of a Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers today.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

