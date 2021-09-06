Patrice Evra shares Alex Ferguson lunch photo along with typically playful caption

Patrice Evra has been on a lunch date with Alex Ferguson.

Of all the players that Alex Ferguson managed at Manchester United, few would have amused and maddened him in equal measure as much as Patrice Evra.

The French defender was a key cog in Ferguson’s last great side at Old Trafford, helping the Scot to accumulate five Premier League titles, three League Cups and the Champions League from his arrival in January 2006.

As reliable a left-back as they come, Evra has become more famous for his erratic Instagram posts and unconventional punditry appearances since retiring from football in 2019, and he shared another example of his offbeat humour earlier today.

Clearly still popular with his old boss, the 40-year-old shared a picture of what appears to be a lunch date with his partner Margaux Alexandra, their baby son Lilas and the legendary United manager.

Indicating his affection for Ferguson, he captioned the post with a presumably mocked-up conversation with Margaux, which reads as follows:

‘Mon Coeur (my love), we’re going to have lunch with the Pope.’

Margaux: “Cool, we going to Italy?”

“Nope, he lives in Manchester!”

Football stars comment on Patrice Evra photo.

Unsurprisingly, Evra included his trademark #ILoveThisGame hashtag in the post, which has been commented on by football legends past and present such as Eric Cantona, John Terry and David De Gea.

One can only guess what the topic of conversation was between Ferguson and Evra but you’d imagine they discussed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United return over their bread and jam.

Both men excited by Cristiano Ronaldo return.

Ferguson was said to have played a key role in convincing Ronaldo to snub Manchester City and Evra has shared a WhatsApp conversation with his former teammate, detailing how the Portuguese forward would soon be donning the famous red shirt again.

Since Ronaldo’s return has been made official, former teammates such have Evra haven’t been shy about sharing their delight at the news and with his expected debut against Newcastle United this Saturday, the anticipation is set to go up a notch.

