Pascal Struijk posts message to Harvey Elliott after horror injury

Pascal Struijk posts message for Harvey Elliott.

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has posted a message for Harvey Elliott after the Liverpool midfielder suffered a serious ankle injury in Sunday’s Premier League meeting between the two sides.

Liverpool’s 3-0 victory at Elland Road was marred by Elliott’s injury, which occured after a challenge from Struijk.

Pascal Struijk: My thoughts are with Harvey Elliott.

Struijk was sent off after the incident and this evening he has posted on his Instagram Stories to say “In today’s game something happened that I would never wish on anyone.

“Harvey Elliott, my thoughts are with you. I’m gutted and never meant for this to happen.

“I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back on the pitch soon.”

Liverpool issue Harvey Elliott update.

Liverpool have this evening confirmed that Elliott has been discharged from hospital in a statement which says:

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Harvey Elliott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a serious ankle injury in the game against Leeds United on Sunday.

“The 18-year-old was stretchered from the field at Elland Road after sustaining the injury in a challenge midway through the second half.

“Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and the club will offer a further update on his prognosis in due course. “Harvey, his family and Liverpool FC would like to place on record their thanks to the paramedics and all the staff at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and treatment given.”

Marcelo Bielsa: Pascal Struijk had no bad intention. Shortly after being stretchered off, Elliott posted on his Instagram Stories to say “Thanks for the messages guys. Road to recovery.” After the game, Elliott’s manager Jurgen Klopp became emotional when speaking about the injury which happened right in front of the Elland Road dugouts.

Klopp’s Leeds countrpart Marcelo Bielsa defending Struijk, saying “I regret dearly that the opponents’ player had to leave the game. I am 100% sure that Pascal didn’t have a bad intention.”

Liverpool won the game thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane.

