Paddy Pimblett makes bold Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland prediction

Paddy Pimblett backs Darwin Nunez.

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has backed Darwin Nunez to score more goals than Erling Haaland during the upcoming season.

As a Merseysider and Liverpool fan, it’s no surprise to hear Pimblett publicly back the club’s new forward, who arrived earlier this summer from Benfica in a deal that could reach £85 million.

Darwin Nunez v Erling Haaland.

It’s a much larger fee than the £51.2 million Manchester City have paid for Haaland, who is arguably the more well-known of the two young strikers, and while many expect the Norwegian to have a greater impact, Pimblett is backing Nunez all the way.

Nunez has been the subject of social media scrutiny this summer, as he has failed to score for Liverpool in pre-season so far, but the MMA man has suggested that it’s only a matter of time before the Uruguayan catches fire.

“Nunez or Mo Salah,” Pimblett when asked by BT Sport about who will be top scorer this season. “I’ve got complete faith in Nunez though, I think he’ll score more goals than Haaland this year.”

Paddy Pimblett: “I believe in him.”

It’s a bold claim and one which Pimblett doubled down on in a subsequent interview with Sky Sports.

“I believe in him,” said the 27-year-old. “I’ve been laughed at today on Twitter already because I said in an interview that I think he’ll score more goals than Haaland this year.

“But I really do. Haaland is very injury-prone and I think he’ll miss a good portion of the season through injuries. Nunez is the type of player… he doesn’t miss games, he wants to play every game, like (Luis) Suarez.”

Injury records.

Nunez actually underwent knee surgery in the summer of 2021, causing him to miss Benfica’s Champions League qualifying matches as well as their opening two games in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

However, he only missed one game through injury throughout the rest of the campaign, while scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Haaland, on the other hand, missed 16 games for Borussia Dortmund through injury last season but when he was on the pitch during 21/22, he scored an impressive 29 goals in 30 matches.

Only time will tell whether Pimblett’s prediction rings true but it’s fair to say that Nunez appears to have more to prove to English audiences, given that Haaland, the son of former Man City player Alfie, has been on their radar for a few years at this point.

