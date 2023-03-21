Paddy McCarthy takes Crystal Palace assistant role under new manager

Paddy McCarthy appointed Crystal Palace assistant manager.

Paddy McCarthy has been appointed Crystal Palace assistant manager, after the club confirmed the return of Roy Hodgson as manager.

The Dubliner had previously been in charge of the club’s U23 side, but will now spend the rest of the season alongside Hodgson in the Selhurst Park dugout.

Roy Hodgson makes Crystal Palace return.

Hodgson takes over for the rest of the Premier League campaign, after Palace parted ways with Patrick Vieira last week.

The 75-year-old former England boss was previously in charge of his boyhood club from 2017 to 2021, a spell in which they never finished lower than 14th in the Premier League table.

They are currently 12th in the league after a winless start to 2023 and are one of nine clubs in danger of relegation this season.

Paddy McCarthy.

McCarthy took charge of Palace’s 4-1 defeat to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, and his latest appointment with the first-team is testament to his status at the club for whom he played over 150 times.

A former club captain, McCarthy will join goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely on the first-team staff, with the former Ireland stopper continuing in the role alongside his work with Stephen Kenny’s international squad.

“Roy Hodgson has been appointed manager of Crystal Palace F.C. until the end of the season, with Paddy McCarthy taking the role as his assistant manager, and Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach. Dean Kiely will remain in his position as goalkeeping coach,” confirmed the Palace statement issued on Tuesday morning.

Relegation rivals.

Hodgson and his staff will now have almost two weeks to prepare the team for their next match, which is a home clash with Leicester City at the end of the international break.

That will be just one of eight matches against their relegation rivals in their final 10 games, with Leeds, Southampton, Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest also still to play for the Eagles before the end of the season.

