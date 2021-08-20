Pacos de Ferreira shock Spurs in Uefa Europa Conference League.

Tottenham Hotspur lost to Pacos de Ferreira last night and nobody saw it coming – except the Portuguese club themselves who predicted the result in a video shared last week.

The two clubs met in the Uefa Europa Conference League play-off round it was Pacos who came out on top, winning 1-0 against a much-changed Spurs side that featured club debutants Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini.

Pacos de Ferreira video.

While the result will have shocked some (but not all) observers, it went exactly as Pacos predicted in a video they released last week.

After overcoming Northern Irish side Larne, the Portuguese club’s social media team put together a video in which featured two fans sitting on a sofa watching TV.

The pair are informed that their club will be up against “London giants” in the next round and after guessing at Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace, they are finally told by, erm, a giant beaver that the club in question is actually Tottenham.

“Oh, these guys,” one of the fans says. “We can easily win!”

𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆! Que é como quem diz: o Castor resolve sempre. 😉 📆 19 de agosto | 🕢 19h30

⚽ FC Paços de Ferreira x Tottenham

ℹ️ Info sobre bilhetes brevemente#DefendeOAmarelo #UECL #FCPFTOT pic.twitter.com/MUuf7sFxfk — FC Paços de Ferreira (@fcpf) August 13, 2021

Twitter is loving the Pacos de Ferreira video.

Of course, the joke is that Spurs are so irrelevant that even Pacos fans hadn’t heard of them before being drawn against them in Europe’s new third-tier competition.

The video sort of went under the radar when it was released last week but Thursday night’s result has breathed new life into it as that cruel corner of football Twitter basks in Tottenham’s misery.

Despite the result, the tie is still very much in the balance with a second leg to come at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Thursday, and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is sure to include some of the more experienced players he left out last night in a bid to qualify for the group stage.

The defeat in his homeland will have brought Espirito Santo back down to earth after the high of beating Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

He is also still dealing with the ongoing Harry Kane situation, with the striker trying to engineer a move to City before the end of the transfer window.

Next up for Spurs, a trip to their new manager’s former club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: conference league, pacos de ferreira, Spurs, tottenham hotspur, Video