Openly gay footballer Josh Cavallo calls out homophobic abuse from crowd

Josh Cavallo calls out homophobic abuse.

Openly gay footballer Josh Cavallo has called out the homophobic abuse he received from the crowd during Adelaide United’s 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory on Saturday night.

In October of last year, Cavallo received widespread backing from the world of football after revealing that he was gay, with Antoine Griezmann, Gerard Pique and Marcus Rashford among those who posted messages of support online.

This is in stark contrast to the 22-year-old’s experience on Saturday in Melbourne, as he was targeted by sections of the crowd during a game in which he came on as a 54th-minute substitute.

Afterwards, Cavallo addressed the in-stadium abuse, as well as negative messages he has received on social media.

“Hate will never win.”

“I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t see or hear the homophobic abuse at the game last night,” the midfielder wrote on Instagram.

“There are no words to tell you how disappointed I was. As a society, this shows we still face these problems in 2022. This shouldn’t be acceptable and we need to do more to hold these people accountable. Hate never will win. I will never apologise for living my truth and most recently who I am outside of football.”

“To Instagram, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that I’ve received,” Cavallo added, addressing the social media platform directly.

“I knew truly being who I am that I was going to come across this. It’s a sad reality that your platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.”

Adelaide show support for Cavallo.

On Sunday, Adelaide United’s Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Kosmina issued a statement in support of his player, in which he said: “We are appalled by the verbal abuse Josh received by fans at AAMI Park last night.

“Adelaide United is proud to be an inclusive and diverse football club and to see one of our players subjected to homophobic abuse is disappointing and upsetting.

Love always wins ❤️ — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) January 9, 2022

“Josh continues to show immense courage and we join him in calling out abuse, which has no place in society, and it will not be tolerated by our Club.

“We will continue to work with the Australian Professional Leagues and Melbourne Victory to identify perpetrators and prosecute them accordingly.”

Upon coming out in October, Cavallo became the only current top-flight male footballer in the world to be openly gay.

