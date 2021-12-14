Ex-Aston Villa striker claims Ollie Watkins is a “better centre-forward than Danny Ings”

Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings.

Former Aston Villa striker Chris Sutton has backed Steven Gerrard’s decision to play Ollie Watkins over Danny Ings.

Ings has only started one match since Gerrard took over in November and was left on the bench again for Tuesday night’s Premier League visit to Norwich City.

Ollie Watkins favoured by Steven Gerrard.

Watkins, meanwhile, has played every minute of Gerrard’s five games in charge, ahead of the match against the Canaries, registering two goals during that time.

Both forwards enjoyed strong seasons in front of goal during 2020/21, with Watkins scoring 16 goals under Gerrard’s Aston Villa predecessor Dean Smith, while Ings hit 13 across all competitions for Southampton before making the move to Birmingham this summer.

Speaking on BT Sport ahead of Tuesday night’s game, Sutton outlined the dilemma Gerrard faces while also reasoning that he favours Watkins when it comes to leading the line.

Chris Sutton: “Ollie Watkins is a better centre-forward than Danny Ings.”

“He (Gerrard) has an interesting dilemma when Ings is fit,” said Sutton, who made nine appearances for Villa during the 2006/07 season.

“I think Watkins has the jersey at the moment. I think he’s the better all-around centre-forward. I think he holds the ball up really well, he’ll run in behind, he’ll stretch the backline.

“I think it’s a good position for Villa to be in. Two top strikers and when and when Ings signed for Villa, I thought ‘good signing’ but we know from Gerrard’s time at Rangers, he likes to play with predominantly one centre-forward and the two narrow inside and then get the full-backs on.

Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa: The story so far.

Gerrard has had decent start to his Villa reign, winning three games out of five ahead of the meeting with Norwich.

His side’s only two defeats were narrow losses to Manchester City and Liverpool, the two teams currently occupying the top two places in the Premier League table.

Tuesday’s match represents an early opportunity for Smith to reconnect with his old players, after he was dismissed as Villa manager in November, before taking up the Norwich job.

