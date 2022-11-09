Ollie Horgan has left his role as Finn Harps manager

Ollie Horgan leaves Finn Harps role.

Finn Harps have confirmed that Ollie Horgan has left his role as manager of the club by mutual consent, after nine years in charge.

The recently-relegated Donegal side issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon which confirmed the departure of the League of Ireland’s longest-serving manager.

Finn Harps statement.

“Finn Harps FC can confirm that First Team Manager Ollie Horgan has departed the club by mutual consent,” the statement reads.

“During Ollie’s tenure the club has earned promotion to the Premier Division twice, and has spent six of his nine years in charge competing in the top flight.

“From reaching an FAI Cup Semi-Final in his first season, to securing the club’s best league finish in over twenty years in 2020, the past nine seasons have seen many a magic night at both Finn Park and around the country.

“Everyone at the club wishes to thank Ollie for his dedication, tireless work ethic and success during his time at Finn Park.”

Harps Chairman Ian Harkin added: “We would like to thank Ollie for his efforts on behalf of the club throughout his time at the club. His work ethic and passion are legendary. We wish him every success in the future.”

Ollie Horgan.

The departure of Horgan comes less than a fortnight after the club’s relegation to the First Division was confirmed by a 3-1 defeat at home to UCD.

Harps’ most recent stint in the top flight lasted for four consecutive seasons, after they won promotion from the First Division via the play-offs in 2018.

Horgan previously led the club to promotion in 2015 before they were relegated back down to the second tier two years later.

Finn Harps will be one of the favourites to win the 2023 First Division, and the board has confirmed that work to appoint a new manager will begin immediately.

