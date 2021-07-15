“We’ve encouraged him to get into the last third.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Luke Shaw’s goal for England in the Euro 2020 Final was partially down to work Manchester United have done with him on the training ground.

Shaw scored his first international goal just two minutes into the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday, in a match that England would eventually lose on penalties, and Man United boss Solskjaer was rightly proud to see his left-back hit the net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We have encouraged Luke Shaw to get into the last third.

“I’m so happy for Luke,” Solskjaer told the official Manchester United website. “I was watching it and thought ‘what’s just happened?’”

The Norwegian has also stated that some credit for Shaw’s sweet strike should go to the coaching team at United’s Carrington training ground.

“He started the attack and we’ve encouraged him to get into the last third,” Solskjaer said.

“We know how technically gifted he is and skilful he is and he hit the ball very, very sweetly.

“He keeps his eye on the ball, straight laces and its margins again – off the post and in not off the post and out. That’s football for you.”

Shaw was one of England’s best performers at Euro 2020, contributing to four straight clean sheets after coming into the side for the second group game against Scotland.

The Southampton academy graduate also got two assists in the 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine, to go with his goal in the final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Luke Shaw deserves all the luck he can get.”

Shaw’s Euro 2020 performances were a continuation of his impressive form for Man United last season, when he picked up his second Old Trafford Player’s Player of the Year Award.

“Luke deserves all the luck he can get,” Solskjaer said of the defender. “He’s had a tremendous couple of years with us.”

Speaking about another of his United players, Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford for stepping up to take a penalty in Sunday’s penalty shootout defeat against Italy.

Rashford was one of three England players who missed their spot-kicks but Solskjaer said: “The thing is when you step up to take a penalty, I think you’ve already won.

“You’ve taken on the responsibility and I’m sure many of the players are hoping I don’t want to take a penalty.”

On whether Rashford would be happy to take a penalty for United after his England experience, his club boss added: “I’ve not seen many people, at this club anyway, who lay down and say I’ll not take a penalty anymore. I know Marcus is going to put his hand up and say he wants to take one for us.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overseeing Man United pre-season.

Man United are currently undertaking pre-season training with a squad depleted by international commitments.

They face a reunion with Wayne Rooney, the club’s former captain and now Derby County manager, when they travel to Pride Park for a pre-season friendly this Sunday.

