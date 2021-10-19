Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Jamie Carragher comments.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has fired back at Jamie Carragher after comments the ex-Liverpool defender made on Monday Night Football last night.

Carragher offered the opinion that while Solskjaer has done a good job at Manchester United, he isn’t capable of winning them the Premier League or Champions League trophy.

Jamie Carragher not convinced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He also stated that Solskjaer isn’t on the level of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel, the managers whose clubs provide the biggest obstacles to Solskjaer bringing silverware to Old Trafford.

Carragher’s comments were put to Solskjaer at the Norwegian’s pre-Champions League press conference on Tuesday and after first attempting to laugh them off, the Man United boss later accused the pundit of undertaking some mind games ahead of his side’s clash with Liverpool this Sunday.

"It doesn't affect me" 👊 Ole responds to Jamie Carragher's comments suggesting United won't win the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 😬

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I believe in myself.

“I prefer not to watch those two,” Solskjaer laughed, seemingly referring to Carragher and his Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville.

“It doesn’t affect me. Of course you see those comments once in a while but I didn’t know what he (Carragher) was saying now,” added the 48-year-old as he sat next to a fit-again Marcus Rashford.

“Of course we’ve got Liverpool on Sunday as well so Jamie is always looking at all of these little things.

“I’ve got my values, I’ve got my way of managing and I believe in myself. As long as the club believes in me, I’m pretty sure that Jamie Carragher’s opinion is not going to change that.”

Man United in middle of miserable run.

Solskjaer is perhaps right about the club still believing in him, with The Independent reporting on Tuesday that Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward is “100% convinced” that the manager is the right man for the job.

The immediate task for Solskjaer is to turn around a miserable run of results that has seen Man United record just two victories in their last seven matches in all competitions.

The club welcome Atalanta to Old Trafford on Wednesday night before they face Liverpool on Sunday, and one or two poor results from those matches would surely pile more pressure on Solskjaer.

