Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caught off guard as Harry Maguire quotes put to him in interview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not expecting Harry Maguire quotes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to be caught off guard when it was put to him that that Harry Maguire stated that the Manchester United players lacked belief during their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The loss was the latest in a string of poor Man United performances this season and once again Solskjaer had to face the TV cameras following a humiliating defeat to an arch-rival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Have they said that?”

The Norwegian was asked if it worries him when he players state that they lack belief and he seemed to be taken aback by the question, responding: “have they said they lack belief?”

Solskjaer is then told that club captain Maguire had said in a post-match interview of his own that “in the second half, certain players lacked the belief that they could do it,” quotes which led the manager to look towards the sky and murmur something to himself in apparent frustration.

“It’s a big thing, we’re human beings,” Solskjaer eventually offers. “That’s my job now, that we go into the next game with the right mentality, a winner’s mentality and a more positive mentality.

“You might lose belief during a game when you can’t get to the ball. We couldn’t make the transitions that we are so good at. Today we just couldn’t get enough of them.”

Solskjær reacts to being told Harry Maguire said #mufc lacked belief against Man City #mulive [@stadiumastro] pic.twitter.com/sqEFIgm4d9 — utdreport (@utdreport) November 6, 2021

Is Solskjaer losing the dressing room?

It was a fairly stunted and rambling answer given by Solskjaer and one which would indicate that he wasn’t expecting to hear such negative comments from the man who is supposed to be his on-field leader.

It could also point to a communication breakdown in the dressing room, if players are coming out and making statements which the manager isn’t on board with.

Maguire has been one of Man United’s poorest performers this season and while it’s becoming clearer that Solskjaer isn’t the man to take the club forward, the England defender could do with analysing why a squad he is the captain of is so lacking in belief.

The Red Devils have now won just one of their last six Premier League matches and if results on Sunday go against them, they could finish the day as low as eighth in the table.

