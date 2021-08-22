Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticises Fred after Southampton goal

Fred singled out by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was critical of Manchester United midfielder Fred after the Brazilian scored an own goal in a 1-1 draw against Southampton today.

United fell behind after 30 minutes, as a strike from Che Adams went in off the leg of Fred and after the game, Solskjaer expressed how he felt his player should have dealt with the shot better.

Breakthrough for Southampton! 😇 Jack Stephens wins the ball from Bruno Fernandes high up the pitch and Che Adams' deflected effort beats David de Gea! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/rss9XapU9l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Fred shouldn’t have dangled his leg.”

The Norwegian thought his side should have had a free kick in the build-up to the goal, after Jack Stephens appeared to bundle Bruno Fernandes off the ball, but in saying this, he accepted that Fred should have done enough to keep the ball out.

A point was saved by a Mason Greenwood strike in the second half and afterwards, Solskjaer gave his view on the Southampton goal in an interview with Sky Sports.

“It feels like football has gone from one extreme to the other,” he said. “It’s a foul, definitely, but it happens in football that you don’t get every decision.

“We should have reacted better, of course it might have been a little bit unlucky that it deflected off Fred but he shouldn’t have dangled his leg, he should have blocked that shot. We need better reactions when we don’t get decisions.”

🗣"It seems like football has gone from one extreme to the other." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Bruno Fernandes was fouled in the build up to Southampton's opening goal against Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/R2Ob39kUhQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2021

Managers unhappy with refereeing.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed a similar opinion about the standard of refereeing after his side’s 2-0 victory over Burnley yesterday.

Klopp was unhappy with some of the challenges that the referee didn’t penalise and said afterwards that “the message now is let the game flow, but nobody exactly knows what that means. I like decisions that favour the offensive team, that’s fine. But we have to stick to protecting the players. We cannot deny that. If you like that sort of thing, watch wrestling.”

Man United away run continues.

It’s a little out of character for Solskjaer to call a player out like that as he is usually known for his reluctance to criticise his players in the media.

His quotes on Fred indicate a sense of frustration that United didn’t get the three points but the silver lining, if there is one, is the team has now equalled Arsenal’s record of 27 Premier League games unbeaten away from home.

The run stretches back to January 2020, when the club lost 2-0 at to Liverpool at Anfield and United will have an opportunity to break Arsenal’s record when they visit Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday.

