Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Cristiano Ronaldo update.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he hopes the club can welcome Cristiano Ronaldo “very soon.”

On Friday, Man United confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Ronaldo “subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, there’s still a little bit of admin to be done before United supporters see their hero back in a red shirt.

“Hopefully we can get the paperwork sorted and announce it very soon,” Solskjaer said to Sky Sports ahead of his side’s Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

“He’s a winner,” the Norwegian added of his ex-Man United teammate. “He’s a great human being and the players are excited to see him. I’m excited to keep building this squad and he brings something completely different.

Solskjaer on Ronaldo’s influence.

Solskjaer was also asked about the influence Ronaldo’s return would have on United’s current crop of forwards which includes youngsters such as Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, as well as the more experienced Edinson Cavani.

“I think it just adds more confidence and belief in what we’re doing and what we’re building,” he responded.

“We’re gradually improving and signing younger players, we’ve signed Jadon Sancho who is a young player and Raphael Varane who is experienced and has won everything.

“Hopefully Cristiano can come in and show what he’s done in his career. We know he’s a more experienced player than when he was here last time, he’s evolved and had an unbelievable career and I’m sure he likes all the talk about him being to old.

Solskjaer’s warning to Ronaldo’s doubters.

“Just make it personal and he’ll show what he can do.”

A fairly ominous warning to anyone who thinks a 36-year-old Ronaldo won’t be able to cut it in the Premier League.

If all of the paperwork is finished soon, as Solskjaer expects, then United supporters can probably expect to see Ronaldo make his second debut for the club in the home match against Newcastle United on September 11th.

