Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laughs off reports of Cristiano Ronaldo demand

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laughs off Cristiano Ronaldo claim.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has laughed off a suggestion that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for his teammates to get the ball to him more quickly.

Mark Ogden of ESPN reported today that Ronaldo has told Manchester United coaching staff to encourage players to move the ball to him at a faster rate.

Report: Ronaldo makes request of coaching team.

The report says that “Ronaldo has made it clear to Solskjaer and his coaches that he can further increase his goal ratio if United become sharper and quicker when distributing the ball in the opposition half.”

It is also suggested that the Man United coaching team want defensive players to move the ball to attackers more quickly, in order for Ronaldo to catch the opposition unawares.

“We’ve not had that discussion.”

The claim that Ronaldo had been so forthcoming in training sessions was put to Red Devils manager Solskjaer in his press conference on Friday and the question drew laughter from the Norwegian.

“Oh yeah, that’s another one,” the Norwegian replied, lowering his head towards the table in a display of exasperation.

“Wow, how can you answer that? What we speak about, that’s between us but we’ve not had that discussion, to put it that way,” he added with a fairly reluctant smile.

🗣"We have not had that discussion." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reaction to reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his Manchester United players to move the ball faster to get the best out of him. pic.twitter.com/Q3bKBF6DBc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 1, 2021

Is Ronaldo undermining Solskjaer?

While Solskjaer took the question in good humour, there seemed to be a little sign of frustration at the ongoing suggestion that the presence of Ronaldo is undermining his authority at Old Trafford.

If the idea to get the ball to Ronaldo quicker is accurate though, it seems like a good one, regardless of who came up with it.

The Portuguese forward has scored five goals in five matches since returning to Old Trafford in August, but his arrival hasn’t led to the expected improvement in Man United’s all-round game.

Following a routine 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on his second debut for the club, Solskjaer’s side have laboured to wins over West Ham United and Villarreal.

Cristiano Ronaldo provides winning moment midweek.

They have also lost to Young Boys in the Champions League as well as Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend when Ronaldo was largely anonymous.

Still, if the 36-year-old can continue to provide dramatic winning moments like the one in midweek, he should satisfy those supporters who have been on a high since he returned to the club.

The club’s next assignment is a home match against Everton on Saturday, a game that kicks off at 12.30 pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

