Old Firm second half delayed after glass bottles thrown at Joe Hart

Glass bottles thrown at Joe Hart.

The second half of the Old Firm meeting between Rangers and Celtic was delayed on Sunday after glass bottles were thrown at Joe Hart.

The Celtic goalkeeper was targeted after he emerged for the second half, with Celtic leading the hosts 2-1 at Ibrox at that time.

The first half of the game had been played amid a raucous atmosphere, with 700 Celtic fans adding to that, as away supporters were permitted into an Old Firm game for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

However, the carnivalesque mood took a turn for the worse when the missiles began to rain down on the former England goalkeeper.

Former players condemn Rangers fans.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist was among those to criticise the home supporters from his seat in the Sky Sports commentary box, while ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton didn’t hold back in his assessment on Twitter.

“Absolute scumbags throwing glass bottles on to the pitch. How low can some people go. This is how this game will be remembered now,” Sutton posted as the drama unfolded.

The afternoon got off to a dream start for Rangers, with Aaron Ramsey giving them the lead after just three minutes.

Just four minutes later, Tom Rogic equalised for Celtic and it was the away side who went in ahead at the break after Cameron Carter-Vickers put them 2-1 in front on 43 minutes.

The game had been billed as a six-pointer, with Celtic starting the day three points ahead of their arch-rivals in the Scottish Premiership title race.

