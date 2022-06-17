Old Firm dates confirmed for 2022/23 season

Old Firm dates confirmed.

The dates for the Old Firm meetings between Celtic and Rangers in 2022/23 have been revealed, after the Scottish Premiership fixtures were announced.

The Glasgow giants will first clash at Celtic Park on the weekend of September 3rd, which will be the sixth match of the season for each side.

New Year Old Firm.

Rangers will then host a New Year’s derby on Monday January 2nd, before the rivals meet again on Easter Weekend (April 8/9), will all dates and kick-off times to be confirmed after consultation with broadcasters.

With both Celtic and Rangers almost certain to finish in the top half of the Scottish Premiership, they are bound to meet again after the ‘split’ in the league, which takes place once 33 matches have been played.

The following are the dates for the post-split games:

Celtic begin against Aberdeen.

Celtic will begin the defence of their title with a home meeting against Aberdeen on Sunday July 31st, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm.

Ange Postecoglou‘s men will then travel to Ross County on the weekend of August 6th, before heading to newly-promoted Kilmarnock the following weekend.

There will then be matches against Hearts (H) and Dundee United (A), before that first meeting with Rangers.

Rangers fixtures.

Rangers will begin their season with a trip to Livingston, before taking on Kilmarnock (H), St. Johnstone (H), Hibernian (A) and Ross County (H) ahead of the maiden Old Firm clash.

Like most leagues across Europe, Scotland will be taking a break for the World Cup in Qatar, with the hiatus lasting from November 13th until December 17th.

🎙️"He's gone and scored again!" Here's how Reo Hatate opened the scoring for @CelticFC against Rangers! 📺Live now on @SkyFootball

📲Live blog https://t.co/UBaPA6qo5Gpic.twitter.com/nnIjL4w7Yk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 2, 2022

Celtic v Rangers.

After losing the opening Old Firm last season, Celtic’s chances of wrestling the league title from Rangers’ grasp looked bleak, before Postecoglou led his side on a remarkable 32-match unbeaten league run, which took in two impressive victories over their rivals.

The final Old Firm of the season finished in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park on May 1st, a result that all but secured a 52nd top flight title for the green half of Glasgow.

