Arsenal set to make Portuguese left-back their first signing of the summer

Nuno Tavares is set to join Arsenal.
Arsenal look set to make Nuno Tavares their first signing of the summer after agreeing a deal with Benfica, Fabizio Romano has stated today. The Portuguese left-back will be expected to provide back-up to Kieran Tierney at the Emirates Stadium when the season gets underway in August.
Nuno Tavares to Arsenal, done deal and ‘here we go’ confirmed. Paperworks to be signed today between #AFC and Benfica board for €8m + add ons. 🔴🇵🇹
Interest started during Guendouzi talks with Benfica – Tavares was part of potential swap deal… but Mattéo wants to join OM. 🇫🇷
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021
Nuno Tavares has already played at the home of The Gunners, coming as a substitute in Benfica’s 3-2 last 32 second-leg defeat to Arsenal in February. It was one of five appearances the youngster made in the competition throughout the campaign.
Nuno Tavares to provide left-back cover.
As well as that, he made 14 Primeira Liga appearances as Benfica finished third behind Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto. Tavares is viewed as an attack-minded full-back and he registered three assists in all competitions for Benfica in 2020/21.
Arsenal have been looking to strengthen at left-back with Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both expected to leave the Emirates permanently after loan spells away from the club last season.
Tierney penned a new five-year contract last week and is expected to remain as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back.
An indifferent campaign for The Gunners.
Arteta will hope that the signing of Tavares is the first of many Arsenal get over the line this summer. 2020/21 was a disappointing campaign, with the Spaniard’s position coming under scrutiny at various points in the season.
However, a run of five consecutive victories at the end of the season saw The Gunners finish eighth in the Premier League, just one point behind arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
The upcoming campaign will be the first that Arsenal haven’t competed in European football since 1995/96.
This may be seen as a blessing by Arteta, who can now dedicate more time midweek to honing his Premier League tactics, rather than flying to far-flung cities around the continent.
Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news via our liveblog here.
Read More About: Arsenal, benfica, nuno tavares, the gunners