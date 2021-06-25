Nuno Espirito Santo emerges as “leading contender” for Spurs job

The former Wolves boss is the latest in a long line of managers linked with the Spurs job.

Nuno Espirito Santo is now the “leading contender” to take over at Tottenham Hotspur, BBC Sport is reporting today. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has approached a number of suitors this summer, with Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Antonio Conte all said to have been close to signing at one point or another.

Back in May, Nuno left Wolves after a hugely-successful four years in charge. In his first season, the former goalkeeper secured promotion for the Molineux outfit, before achieving consecutive seventh place finishes in the Premier League. As well as that, the club went on a memorable run to the Europa League quarter-finals in 2019/20, before losing 1-0 to eventual winners Sevilla.

Last season saw a bit of a dip for Nuno and Wolves, as the club finished 13th. Upon his departure, the 47-year-old said: “We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s prolonged search for a manager is not something he would have envisaged for the club that were Champions League runners-up as recently as 2019. Levy sacked José Mourinho back in April, with Spurs languishing in seventh position in the Premier League. This is where they ended up, under the guidance of former player Ryan Mason who took over in a caretaker capacity after Mourinho’s sacking.

The upcoming season sees Spurs competing in the inaugural UEFA Conference League, along with the likes of Mourinho’s new side AS Roma, Union Berlin, and Stade Rennais. Matches in the competition will be held on Thursdays and with it being seeing as the “younger brother” of the Europa League, competing in it isn’t likely to have prospective managers chomping at the bit to take part.

However, Nuno has proven his ability to negotiate his way through a long winter of European competition and if he manages to deliver Tottenham’s first trophy since 2008, his will be a shrewd appointment on the part of Levy. Whether the Spurs chairman can manage to get him to sign on the dotted line is another issue entirely.

Read More About: nuno espirito santo, tottenham hotspur, wolves