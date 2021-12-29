Norwich issue statement after Adam Idah receives racist abuse online

Adam Idah suffers racist abuse.

Norwich City have issued a statement after Adam Idah revealed that he received racist abuse, on the back of the club’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland striker made just his second Premier League start of the season in the defeat at Selhurst Park and afterwards, he shared a screenshot of the abuse he received to his Instagram Stories.

Norwich City statement.

As well as that, Crystal Palace players suffered racial abuse at the hands of supporters inside the ground, and Norwich issued a statement on Wednesday which addressed the incidents.

“Following our game at Crystal Palace, the club were disappointed to learn of both online racist comments directed at some of our players, as well as alleged in-stadia racist comments directed at opposing players by our supporters,” the club said. “Such behaviour is not welcome in following and supporting Norwich City.

“The club will continue to support those players affected, whilst demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behaviour. The club have also reported the incident to Norfolk Police. Following Tuesday's game against Crystal Palace, the club has issued the following statement.#NCFC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 29, 2021 Norwich speak out on racist abuse. “An individual has also been identified and an investigation is ongoing following the alleged racist comments directed at Crystal Palace’s players. No player, whether our player or an opposition player, should be subject to this type of abuse. “All at Norwich City will continue to do everything we can to eradicate all forms of unlawful discrimination from the game. Where identified, the club will support and impose the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour.” Adam Idah among several victims. The issue of online racist abuse is an ongoing one in football, with social media companies repeatedly called upon to clamp down on the behaviour. Earlier this year, Kerry teenager Patrick O’Brien escaped conviction for targeted former Arsenal player Ian Wright, a decision which left Wright “disappointed“. Other high-profiles victims in recent years include Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Zaha and Idah’s Ireland teammate Cyrus Christie.

Read More About: adam idah, nowrich city