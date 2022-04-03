Niamh Fahey on scoresheet as Liverpool promoted to Women’s Super League

Niamh Fahey sets Liverpool on their way.

Ireland’s Niamh Fahey was among the scorers as Liverpool clinched promotion to the Women’s Super League, by beating Bristol City 4-2 on Sunday.

Galway native Fahey captained the Reds and was joined in the starting line-up by international teammates Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan.

Liverpool beat Bristol City to gain promotion.

Matt Beard’s team needed just a point at Ashton Gate in order to return to the top flight for the first time since 2019/20 and it was Fahey who set them on their way by scoring the opener in the 13th minute.

Bristol City, Liverpool’s closest challengers in this year’s FA Women’s Championship, immediately hit back through Aggie Beever-Jones, before goals from Jasmine Matthews and Katie Stengel put the visitors out of sight.

There was still time for a scare as Abi Harrison got Bristol’s second but Liverpudlian Missy-Bo Kearns put the result beyond doubt, by adding a fourth for the away side with 11 minutes to go.

Niamh Fahey and the Irish influence.

Liverpool are fully deserving of their Championship title, having gone unbeaten in the league since an opening day defeat to London City Lionesses back in August.

While Fahey has been the team’s leader, it’s Kiernan who has largely been firing them to victory throughout the campaign.

The 22-year-old Cavan native has scored 12 goals in the league and with just two matches to play, she will be hoping to catch the aforementioned Harrison in the goalscoring charts, with the Bristol forward currently on 15.

Megan Campbell on Liverpool focus.

As for Campbell, she stated ahead of the game how the Liverpool players knew exactly what the needed to do, in an interview with the club’s website.

“We know it’s one point left for us to get out of nine remaining, but we are not getting ahead of ourselves and anything can happen,” the former Manchester City defender said.

“We now play Bristol City at Ashton Gate, which is a massive stadium and there will hopefully be a big crowd and we are looking forward to that.”

Campbell’s words certainly rang true, with Sunday’s game played in front of a division-record of 5,752 attendees.

