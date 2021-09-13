Niall Morgan watched Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut in Croke Park dressing room before All-Ireland final

Niall Morgan couldn’t miss Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan was watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s second Manchester United debut from the Croke Park dressing room in the build-up to his county’s All-Ireland Football final victory on Saturday.

Morgan has previously spoken of being a huge Man United fan and told RTÉ that he was worried about missing Ronaldo’s Old Trafford bow against Newcastle United given that Tyrone’s meeting with Mayo was scheduled for the same day.

All Ireland Senior Championship Final (Full Time) Tyrone 2-14 (20)

Mayo 0-15 (15) ALL IRELAND CHAMPIONS! ⚪️🔴 We’ve done it – Sam is coming back to Tyrone 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xocw85p5GP — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) September 11, 2021

Niall Morgan saw Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

It didn’t turn out to be a problem in the end though, as since the Man United match began two hours before the Gaelic football showpiece, Morgan was able to watch Ronaldo score two goals against The Magpies on his phone in the Croke Park dressing room.

“I’m a big United fan,” Morgan told Marty Morrissey in the wake of Tyrone’s 2-15 to 0-14 victory over Mayo. “There was a lot of excitement before the Kerry game when Ronaldo re-signed and obviously his debut was yesterday and I really didn’t want to miss it!”

Morgan went on to confirm that he managed to find a way to watch the match within the bowels of Croke Park before being taken aside for a pre-match chat by Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan on why watching a certain Premier League player helped the nerves in advance of the All-Ireland final #rtegaa #TyroneGAA @An_Chraobh pic.twitter.com/5YC4jPWeIf — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 12, 2021

Niall Morgan: It helped to relax me.

“I was watching it in the dressing room and Brian came over to talk to me I had to quickly get the phone away,” Morgan added.

There was method to the 30-year-old’s fandom though as he explained that watching Man United’s 4-1 win helped calm his nerves before his own big showdown.

“It helped to relax me, I’m a very nervous person so it was great to have something that was a bit of a distraction leading up to the game.

“It was an overall great day, Ronaldo got two and we won an All-Ireland. Hard to beat!”

Cristiano Ronaldo shared Niall Morgan’s nerves.

Morgan may have more in common with his hero than he realises as Ronaldo has spoken of the nerves he felt before stepping onto the Old Trafford turf as a Man United player for the first time in 12 years.

““I was really nervous, maybe I did not show it,” the 36-year-old said in a post-match interview.

Now that the All-Ireland is done and dusted and the Sam Maguire is safely locked away in the Tyrone trophy cabinet, Morgan should be able to watch Ronaldo and his teammates when they come up against Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

