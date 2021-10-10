Neymar questions whether he has the strength to deal with football anymore

Neymar questions football future.

Neymar has stated that he is unsure whether or not he has the strength to deal with football anymore.

The Brazilian forward has been speaking as part of a new DAZN documentary called Neymar Jr. and the Line of the Kings, in which he predicts that next year’s World Cup in Qatar will be his last appearance at the global tournament.

“I think it’s my last World Cup,” a candid Neymar says. “I see it as my last because I don’t know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore.

“So I’ll do everything to turn up well, to do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. I hope I can do it.”

Qatar World Cup will be Neymar’s third.

Neymar has so far had two attempts to win the World Cup with Brazil. In 2014, he was very much the poster boy as an exuberant nation hosted the tournament with the hope of winning it on home soil for the very first time.

The then-Barcelona star scored four goals throughout the competition before suffering an injury in the quarter-final victory over Colombia.

This meant that he was absent when Brazil suffered a 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-final, a match that has gone down in history as one of the most remarkable results of all time.

Neymar documentary to follow his career.

A more experienced Neymar then went to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored two goals en route to quarter-final elimination at the hands of Belgium

Since making his international debut in 2010, Neymar has been one of the most scrutinised footballers in the world.

His transfer from Barcelona to Paris-Saint Germain for €222 million in 2017 remains the most expensive deal in the history of the sport and the new documentary will deal with his beginnings in Brazil, his rise to fame and his international career, including his part in his nation’s Olympics success in 2016.

