Neymar has the chance to equal Robbie Keane’s international record this weekend

Neymar will view overtaking the Tallaght man will mark a significant career milestone.

Neymar will look to get one over Ireland’s very own Robbie Keane on Sunday night. Both men are tied on 68 international goals, although Neymar has achieved his tally in 107 caps, compared to the former Ireland captain’s 146.

Legends battle it out in scoring stakes

Neymar has already scored two goals in the ongoing Copa America and his next opportunity to move ahead of Keane will come on Sunday, when Brazil play their final group game against Ecuador at 10pm Irish time. If Neymar nets another goal in the game, not only will he leave Keane lagging, he will also join Robert Lewandowski on 69 international goals. The Pole moved ahead of both Neymar and Keane with his brace against Sweden at Euro 2020 earlier this week.

Ronaldo seeking history

There’s no doubting the talents of any of the above trio but they all pale in comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal who will look to move top of the all-time list when he next laces up his boots. Ronaldo equaled Iranian legend Ali Daei on 109 international goals, with a brace of penalties against France on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese maestro will be relishing the opportunity to go out on his own against Belgium on Sunday night when the European heavyweights face off in Seville. If he does so, it will be a historic moment and Ireland manager Stephen Kenny might be one person who hopes the Juventus man gets the job done.

If Portugal are eliminated with Ronaldo firing a blank, the next competitive occasion in which he can break the record will come on September 1st against Ireland in Faro. The last thing Kenny wants is a picture of Gavin Bazunu retrieving the ball from the back of the net as Ronaldo performs his trademark goal celebration in front of the eyes of millions.

Irish eyes will be keeping a close watch on both Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday evening.

READ NEXT: Five players who England must have on the pitch if Germany game goes to penalties

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: copa america, Neymar, robbie keane